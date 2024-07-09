The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) announced that fuel stations will extend their operating hours to improve the supply and distribution of petrol.

Mr. Dapo Segun, the Executive Vice President of Downstream at NNPC Ltd., stated this on Monday in Abuja during a joint inspection of fuel stations conducted by the company and officials from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Segun explained that there was a gap in the ship-to-shore discharge of PMS, which he described as a volatile liquid. He added that during thunderstorms, the discharge process had to be suspended, disrupting the ship-to-shore movement.

“This also affected the loading of trucks at the depot because of safety reasons, so we have to suspend all that during thunderstorms and that’s why you see this tightness.

“Though we have a challenge over the bad portions of motorways which deteriorated due to rains and floods across the country, we will ensure that we are loading out all through the weekend and that we are mobilising trucks.

“We are getting fuel stations to run for longer hours and we are getting marketers to collaborate and share stocks, rather than have a station with more trucks, they can release those trucks to other stations for circulation,’’ he said.

On his part, the executive director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure at NMDPRA, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, stated that the fuel tightness in Abuja and parts of Lagos was due to inclement weather affecting offshore operations and truck routes.

When asked about efforts to curb hoarding and the activities of black marketers, Ukoha said that officials were on the ground inspecting stations and depots to ensure there was no hoarding.

“Due to the tightness in supply, there may be elements who will try to take advantage of that. We assure Nigerians to go about their businesses and purchase the volume they need without panic,’’ he added.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported that NNPC attributed the recent scarcity and hike in fuel price observed in Abuja to disruptions in the movement of the products caused by thunderstorms and other weather-related issues.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Soneye described this as the disruption of ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), between Mother Vessels and Daughter Vessels in the country’s capital, FCT.

In addition, the spokesperson noted that the scarcity was also exacerbated by the flooding of truck routes which constrained movement of PMS from the coastal corridors to the city.

What you should know

Fuel queues have since last week resurfaced in many filling stations across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Most filling stations in Abuja were closed, creating an opportunity for black marketeers to profit. They sold ten litres of petrol for between N12,000 and N15,000, significantly higher than usual.

This steep increase in petrol prices had a ripple effect on transportation costs, causing fares to rise sharply.

As a result, many commuters were left stranded at bus stops, struggling to find transportation. The limited number of vehicles available exacerbated the situation, leaving commuters to face higher costs and longer wait times for transport.

The scarcity of fuel and the inflated prices in the black market not only disrupted daily commutes but also added financial strain to many residents in Abuja.