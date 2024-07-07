The Deputy Chairman of the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos chapter, Mr. Shakin Agbayewa has stated that local price production can only meet 57% of the 6.5 million metric tonnes of rice consumed annually in the country.

He mentioned this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, alongside the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

During the interview, they cautioned members against repackaging local rice in foreign bags to increase profits.

According to Mr. Agbayewa, the country could meet its rice consumption demand under the right conditions.

Furthermore, he decried the repackaging of local rice in foreign bags as “internal smuggling” stating it is partly responsible for the increase in rice prices

He stated, “We have a major problem in locally grown rice, we call it ‘internal smuggling’. A situation where local rice cultivators ‘rebag’ home-grown rice in foreign bags, to sell at a higher price. We lack honesty among local rice producers because of the rebagging of rice issues.

“In Nigeria today, we consume close to 6.5 to seven million metric tonnes of rice on a yearly basis. Unfortunately, our local production is about 57 per cent, thanks to the closure of the border by the past administration. We still have a shortfall of about 43 per cent.

“If we are honest, we can adequately meet the demands for local rice in the country. If all parameters are equal, local rice farmers will be able to meet the local demands for home-grown rice,”

On his part, the Lagos State RIFAN Chairman, Mr. Raphael Hunsa, called for concerted efforts to boost local rice production.

He emphasized that increasing rice production requires commitment and involvement from all stakeholders, especially youth.

Hunsa noted that the Lagos State rice mill at Imota, capable of producing 33,000 metric tonnes per hour, lacks enough paddy to operate.

He urged the government to support local farmers, reduce reliance on northern states for paddy, and attract more rice farmers to meet the growing demand for locally grown rice.

Increase in rice prices

In 2023, AFEX in a report on crop production in 2024 stated that the prices of rice will rise by around 32% in 2024 as production stagnates around 3.2% in the year.

Earlier in the year, the price of 50kg of rice increased to almost N90,000 but has moderated around N75,000.

Year-on-year, the price of 1kg rice sold loose has increased by almost 170% according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Food Price Watch.

In a bid to increase supply and beat down prices, the federal government has mooted the idea of importing rice paddy to the various idle rice mills across the nation.