The family of the late former Konga CEO, Nick Imudia, has faulted the claims that their son died by suicide.

The family in a statement released on Sunday evening said there was no evidence yet to suggest that he committed suicide as wrongly reported by some media platforms (not Nairametrics).

The family added that this has prompted the Police in Lagos to launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The family of Nick Imudia is unhappy with the unprofessional manner the media has wrongly characterized the reporting of Nick Imudia’s death as suicide. This is also supported by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police’s office which has vowed to investigate the sudden death of Nick,” the statement signed by the deceased brother, Dr. Anthony Imudia, read in part.

No calls were made

Contrary to the reports that the late Imudia made calls to some family members on how his property should be shared, the family said there were no such calls.

“Nick neither called his brother in America with instructions on how to distribute his wealth nor placed a call to his daughter with any instructions. How come the news was reported so hastily (less than 3 hours from his death) before his family members even knew about it – and the medical team was still trying to resuscitate him at the hospital? The Imudia family wonders!”

According to the family, the late Nick never showed any sign of stress and he was not diagnosed as depressed at any point. The family added that the thought of suicide in the manner portrayed and hastily reported by the news media was suspect.

“Nick was full of life and people who worked closely with him or met him in the last hours prior to the incident surrounding his death were shocked with the media attributing his death to ‘suicide’.

“He was on a short visit to Lagos after a brief trip to the Netherlands and was to return to Nairobi a day after his sudden death,” the family added in the statement.

What you should know

Nick Imudia, until his death was the Group CEO of D.light International with Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was residing. He managed the company’s worldwide operations from Nairobi.

Nick made his initial career mark with Nokia, the Finnish-based Telecommunication Company before he was transferred from Helsinki to manage Nokia Asia operations in Singapore.

Later in his career with Nokia, he was appointed as the Managing Director of Nokia – West and Central Africa. When Microsoft bought Nokia, he opted to leave the company.

Looking for a new challenge, he became the CEO of Konga Nigeria where he reengineered the company’s operation.