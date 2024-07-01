The much-anticipated Konga Anniversary sale is here, and this year, it promises to be bigger and better than ever. As part of the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival, the anniversary sale will run from July 1 to July 31.

During this time, Konga will offer shoppers ultra discounts, unbeatable prices, free and same-day delivery, and exciting deals across all product categories.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Konga is set to make this month-long event a memorable shopping experience for all its customers.

The Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival has already been an immense success, with savings on Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home and Kitchen Appliances, Electronics, Computing, Mobile Phones, Wine & Spirits, Fashion, and more. As Konga celebrates its 12th anniversary, the discounts and offers are set to reach unprecedented levels. Shoppers can expect price slashes on a wide range of products, allowing them to save significantly on their purchases.

Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, has always been synonymous with quality, reliability, and superior customer service. Over the years, it has grown to become a household name, providing genuine products and exceptional service to millions of Nigerians. This year’s anniversary sale is a testament to Konga’s commitment to its customers, offering extra savings and incredible deals that are too good to miss.

Since its inception in 2012, Konga has consistently strived to provide the best shopping experience for its customers. The growth and success over the past 12 years are a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. As Konga celebrates its 12th anniversary, it is also celebrating the loyalty and trust of its customers, who have been the driving force behind its success.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers an unparalleled shopping experience this July,”

“The combination of the ongoing Mid-Year Shopping Festival and our 12th Anniversary Sale creates a double dose of savings that’s truly unbeatable. We’re committed to providing Nigerians with access to high-quality products at affordable prices, and this event exemplifies that commitment.” says Dave Omoregie, COO at Konga.

Konga has built a reputation for being a trusted e-commerce platform where customers can find genuine products at unbeatable prices. The anniversary sale is an opportunity for shoppers to experience the freedom and convenience that Konga offers. With the best prices, free delivery, and a wide selection of products, customers can shop confidently, knowing that they are getting the best prices available.

Customers in major cities will also enjoy having their orders delivered to their doorstep on the same day at no extra cost. This value is only available on selected products. This service is part of Konga’s ongoing efforts to enhance the shopping experience and ensure customer satisfaction. With this initiative, Konga aims to set a new standard for e-commerce delivery in Nigeria.

The anniversary sale is an opportunity for all customers to join in the celebration and take advantage of the incredible deals on offer. With a month-long celebration of unbeatable deals, convenience, and a touch of anniversary magic, Konga has everything you need to make this shopping extravaganza truly unforgettable. Take advantage of this opportunity to save big and enjoy a premium shopping experience.