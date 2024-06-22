The Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has said that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline will be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Kyari made this disclosure in a statement on Friday during a visit of three cabinet Ministers to the AKK Gas Pipeline Project Site, where they inspected the River Kaduna crossing milestone of the project in Kaduna.

The three Ministers who visited the Project Site were: Minister of Finance / Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Information & National Orientation, Mr. Mohammed Idris Malagi and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Kyari stated that NNPC acknowledges the strategic importance and significant value of the project to Nigeria’s economy.

He also emphasized that the company is financing the project using its own balance sheet.

“Without promising too much, we assure you that this Project will be delivered on schedule. Our mission is to work towards delivering it by December this year. But we are confident this project will be delivered by first quarter of 2025,” Kyari informed the three visiting Ministers.

More Insights

Speaking at the project site, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, described the AKK Gas pipeline as the pipeline of prosperity because it will deliver the critical infrastructure needed to trigger the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

He added that despite challenges such as COVID-19, global inflation, and extreme weather conditions, the project has progressed, employing over 2,000 workers, 1,925 of whom are Nigerians.

He said the project has engaged 61 local contractors, highlighting the resilience and support from the Federal Government.

“The AKK Gas Pipeline is crucial for this administration and its delivery is in line with Mr. President’s strategy of bringing prosperity to the people,” Edun added.

What you should know

The AKK Gas Pipeline Project, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited aims to expand Nigeria’s gas pipeline network in response to growing power demand and the need for gas-based industries.

This ambitious project features a 40-inch by 614-kilometer pipeline stretching from Ajaokuta to Kano, complete with intermediate and terminal gas facilities.

The linear pipeline system will run from Akaojuta in Kogi State to Kano with associated intermediate, terminal gas facilities and other related equipment to transport natural gas to off-takers at Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.

The AKK pipeline will help stem the rate of deforestation and provide an alternative fuel for power, cooking, transportation and industrial activities in key states like Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.