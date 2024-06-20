Story highlights

Nigeria as a country has been at the forefront of Web 3 adoption for some time now. The popularity of telegram-based Web 3 clicker games like Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, and Notcoin highlights the growing interest in Web 3 by a huge number of Nigerians looking to earn money by participating in Airdrop campaigns and crypto trading as well.

Web 3 has been touted globally as the next big chapter of the fourth industrial revolution with the potential to change various sectors including finance, Health, Real estate, Government, Gaming, Entertainment, and Artificial intelligence.

The decentralized nature of Web 3 is its greatest appeal as it provides an alternative to the heavily controlled and centralized Web 2 which placed concentrated enormous power in the hands of few people.

As Web 3 gains massive adoption globally, so does the opportunities within it expands. Careers in Web 3 are fast becoming a hot prospect in the global job market as job hunters scurry to acquire necessary skills to meet the growing demand for Web 3 roles globally.

In Nigeria, Web 3 might still be in its early stages but the opportunities that lie within is ripe for the teaming young Nigerians who graduate from Nigerian universities every year facing a poor job market and increasing probability of unemployment.

Nairametrics interviewed Rume Ophi, the executive secretary of Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SIBAN) on his insights on promising career opportunities for young Nigerians in Web 3.

From his insights and further research by Nairametrics we were able to put together five promising Web 3 careers for young Nigerians.

The 5 careers paths are hot prospects in the Web 3 industry and come with significant financial benefits for people who land roles in them.

Smart Contract Development

Smart contracts are at the heart of cryptocurrency as it serves as the basic unit of a blockchain. A smart contract is a computer program or transaction protocol that automatically executes, controls, or documents events and actions based on the terms of an agreement or contract. Smart contracts are stored on a blockchain and their primary role is to to simplify business and trade between both anonymous and identified parties, sometimes without the need for a middleman

A smart contract developer is a professional who specializes in creating, deploying and maintaining smart contracts and associated infrastructure.

According to Web 3 jobs, a smart contractor developer makes an average yearly salary of $124k per year, with a minimum base salary of $60k and a maximum of $250k.

This career path requires technical knowledge and coding skills but its financial benefit is well worth the effort.

Smart contract security research

Smart contract security researchers analyze smart contract code to identify security issues and inefficient coding. They also work to develop tools to help with the auditing process and keep up with smart contract security trends. Their role is quite important because Smart contracts often contain bugs which could serve as loopholes in the blockchain.

According to Cryptojobslist, smart contract auditors and security researchers can earn between $97k — $200k, depending on their skill level. The best of the best can make even more when you factor in prizes from bug bounties, competitive audits, and private clients.

This career path requires technical and analytical knowledge.

Web 3 Technical Writing

The Web 3 space is rife with technical jargons and complex systems which can be daunting for an average reader. The role of a technical writer in Web 3 is to breakdown these complex ideas into simpler forms that can be consumed by the general public.

Web 3 technical writers are tasked with writing Whitepapers for crypto projects, User manuals, Documentations and technical blog post all bordering the explanation of complex Web 3 ideas and systems to the general public.

Web3 technical writers can earn between $30,000 and $190,000 per year, depending on the role and company.

This career path does not require technical knowledge but great analytical strength with a knack for explaining complex ideas and breaking it down to the general public.

Community Manager

A Web3 community manager is responsible for building and maintaining a strong and active community around a Web3 project or platform. Their goal is to help drive the adoption and development of the underlying technology.

Their role also extends to coordinating events, facilitating discussions, providing customer support and promoting the adoption of web3 technologies.

For example, Most Web 3 projects have a community on Telegram to update their community members on new developments and also attend to their enquiries. Most admin managers of these telegram channels fall under the category of Web 3 community managers.

According to Web 3 jobs, the average yearly salary for a Web3 community manager is $75,000, with a minimum of $30,000 and a maximum of $150,000

These career path does not require technical or analytical knowledge but strong communication and organizational skills.

Crypto News Reporting and Analysis

The last promising career path for young Nigerians is a journalism and analyst career in Web 3 especially in Cryptocurrency. This is an important aspect of the crypto industry which seeks to update and inform crypto enthusiast with latest news, Trends and analysis within the crypto ecosystem.

This career path requires journalism and research skills and people working in this field make an anticipated base salary of $90,000 — $115,000

Offered salary may vary by geographic location, including city and state, and will be reflective of job-related knowledge, skills and commensurate experience.

What to Know

Web 3 is an important aspect of emerging technology and it has the potentials to lift a lot of young Nigerians from unemployment into a life of stable income.

Most Web 3 jobs are remote jobs offering its applicants the opportunity to work from home and earn in USDT stable coin. Earning in dollars is very important in the current Nigerian economy as inflation continues to skyrocket eating up the value of the local currency.

The Web 3 industry is extensive and covers a lot of sectors within its ecosystem. A lot of job opportunities abound within its ecosystem and benefiting from them is just a matter of acquiring the needed skills