President Tinubu has approved the appointment of a revised list of Governing Councils and Boards for federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri.

Mberi stated that the decision is aimed at ensuring the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country.

The list of reviewed governing councils and boards released includes 51 federal universities, 24 federal colleges of education, and 37 federal polytechnics.

Each governing council has five members, including a chairman. A total of 560 individuals have been appointed by the President to serve on these governing councils.

The Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the former Kano APC Gubernatorial candidate, as the chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University Kano.

Members of the governing council are Abubakar Dauda, Dr. Mrs. Nora Oluchi Alo, Hon. Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, and Musa Abbas.

Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun State and the first chairman of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), has been appointed as the chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo State.

Serving with him on the governing council are Alexander Oluremi Ajipe, Hon. Nelson Alapa, Ifeoma Nwankwo, and Prof. Emmanuel Babatope Alo.

Abubakar Sadiq Usman, special assistant to the Governor of Niger State, has been appointed as the chairman of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, N’yak, Plateau State.

Other members of the governing council are Dominic Alanchia Fipam, Dr. Yakubu Maccido Ahmed, Adekunle Olatunde Adebanjo, and Hon. Innocent Tirsel.

Rt Hon. Dr. Shehu Koko, a former member and chair of the House of Representatives committee on Nigerian Airforce and former Interpol operative, has been appointed as the chairman of the Governing Council of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi.

Others serving on the board are Musa Bakare, Barrister Ahmed El-Marzuk, Barrister Yomi Siwohiku, and Salisu Kanya.

Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, former minister of communications, has been appointed as the chairman of the Governing Council of David Umahi University of Medicine in Ebonyi State.

Aminu Suleiman, National Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), has been appointed as the chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Tech), Keana, Nasarawa State. Members of the governing council include Celestine Elechi, Barrister Usman Ibrahim Galle, Hon. Coker Anjorin, and Hadi Okashatu.

What you should know

The establishment of governing councils in federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria was necessitated by the need for improved governance and management within these institutions.

This initiative aims to address issues such as financial mismanagement, administrative inefficiencies, and the overall quality of education.

The push for the formation of these councils came from various stakeholders, including educational experts, policy analysts, and the academic community, who recognised the urgent need for a structured and effective management system.

This move was also in response to the demand from student unions and staff associations who sought better accountability and transparency in the administration of tertiary institutions.