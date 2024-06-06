Royal Air Maroc, a leading international airline, is set to shake things up for business and leisure travelers with the launch of new direct flights from Abuja to Casablanca.

This exciting development opens doors to a world of opportunities and unforgettable experiences in Morocco and beyond.

Say Goodbye to Long Layovers

Business travelers can now enjoy convenient direct flights from Abuja to Casablanca and other destinations, reducing travel time and layovers. With Royal Air Maroc’s renowned hospitality and service excellence, the journey becomes as rewarding as the destination.

The new direct route by Royal Air Maroc takes you from Abuja straight to Casablanca, Morocco’s thriving economic hub. Imagine stepping off the plane feeling refreshed and ready to tackle your business goals minimizing travel time and fatigue.

Smooth Sailing for Business

Royal Air Maroc understands the demands of today’s business professionals. Its Modern fleet boasts spacious cabins and world-class service to ensure a productive and stress-free travel experience.

Catch up on work on board, utilize the quiet comfort of your seat to prepare for meetings, or you can just relax and enjoy the inflight entertainment proposed by the airline. Arrive at your final destination in Morocco or other international cities feeling focused and ready to close the deal.

The Gateway to Business Potential

Casablanca is the beating heart of Morocco’s economy, a vibrant hub for international trade and commerce. The city boasts state-of-the-art conference facilities, business districts teeming with opportunity, and a growing network of professional connections waiting to be explored. With Royal Air Maroc, you’ll be positioned at the center of this dynamic business landscape.

This move by Royal Air Maroc is a game-changer for Nigerian business travelers seeking a more efficient and rewarding travel experience to Morocco and other connecting flights to the UK (London and Manchester), North America, Europe, and the Middle East and other destinations within the large network that the One World Alliance opens. Royal Air Maroc joined the Oneworld alliance on April 1, 2020, granting access to over 1,000 destinations. Partnering with them allows leveraging Oneworld benefits.

So ditch the layovers and embrace the streamlined journey to success – book your direct flight to Morocco and other international destinations from Abuja today!