In a bold move towards revolutionizing Nigeria’s transportation landscape, Sterling Bank Limited has merged efforts with GFA Technologies (GetFundedAfrica), Microsoft, The Garage, and Oando Clean Energy to host the final pitch of the e-Mobility Innovation Hackathon. Themed, “Accelerating Nigerian Talent, Building out Nigeria’s e-Mobility Ecosystem,” the event signals a pivotal moment in advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology in Nigeria.

Akin Akingbogun, Head of Mobility & Projects, Renewable Energy at Sterling Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions in the transport sector.

He stated, “Our participation underscores our dedication to driving the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria. We believe in promoting innovation and sustainability in transportation, and platforms like the hackathon enable us to explore ground-breaking ideas aligned with our vision.”

In response to recent developments such as the removal of fuel subsidies, Sterling Bank introduced the Qoray brand and innovative financing solutions to support the local production of EVs and boats.

Organized by GFA Technologies (GetFundedAfrica) in collaboration with Microsoft, and generously supported by Sterling Bank and Oando Clean Energy Ltd, the e-Mobility Innovation Hackathon empowers start-ups and entrepreneurs with essential skills, resources, and networking opportunities.

The hackathon offers numerous benefits, including access to corporate partnerships, market expansion opportunities, investor connections, funding avenues, and capacity building in critical business areas.

Key objectives of the hackathon include identifying innovative solutions in Energy Management Systems, Software Development, Charging Infrastructure, Autonomous Driving Technology, Vehicle-to-grid Technology, Battery Technology, and more from entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

At the final pitch event, a distinguished panel of judges and experts awarded Trekk Scooters the top prize of N3 million, with Helgg securing second place and Celloop coming in third.

The judging panel featured Samuel Ahanor, CEO/MD, Magnus Samuel Limited; Temitope Edun, VP, Projects & Infrastructure, Oando Clean Energy; Olaniji Aisida, Director, Government Relations and Business Development, NGTSL; Aramide Abe, Global Lead, Jobs & Entrepreneurship, AAAP; Edi Alaba, Account Director, Energy & Manufacturing, Microsoft; Ashley Emmanuel, Co-Founder, Semi-Colon; Akin Akingbogun, Head Mobility & Projects, Renewable Energy, Sterling Bank; and Oluwatoyin Emmanuel, Investment Director, Novastar Ventures.

This collaborative effort spotlights Sterling Bank and its partners’ dedication to driving innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s transportation sector.