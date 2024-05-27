Aluko & Oyebode, the legal representatives for Binance Holdings Limited, have expressed concerns about the health of Mr. Tigran Gambaryan, the company executive currently on trial with the firm in Nigeria.

The concerns were detailed in a letter to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court (FHC), penned by Partner C.J. Caleb.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the letter, which was dated May 23 and observed on Sunday, is titled: “Re: Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/128/2024 – Application for the Provision of Medical Treatment to Mr. Tigran Gambaryan at Nizamiye Hospital.”

He mentioned that Gambaryan, the Head of Financial Crimes Compliance at the cryptocurrency platform, collapsed in prison on Wednesday (May 22) and was given “intravenous (IV) treatment for malaria” by the healthcare staff.

“We continue to act as counsel to Mr. Tigran Gambaryan, the 2nd defendant in the captioned suit pending before the Honourable Justice E. Nwite sitting at Court 9 of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The lawyer, therefore, raised the alarm over Gambaryan’s continuous remand in the correctional facility expressing fear for his life amidst his alleged deteriorating health.

“Please be informed that the 2nd defendant, who is an American citizen and remanded at the Kuje Medium Correctional Facility is very ill and requires comprehensive medical attention at the best available hospital within the jurisdiction of this honourable court.

“The applicant broke down yesterday and the medical facility gave him Intravenous (IV) treatment for malaria,

“The Consul Officer at the United States Consul Office in Abuja emphasised the need for the applicant to receive comprehensive treatment because malaria is a severe disease for American citizens which can result in death because they do not have the immunity that ordinary Nigerians have against the disease,” he said in the letter.

Caleb, who said the defendant equally suffered from a throat infection, added that “the Kuje Medium Correctional Facility is currently undergoing renovation works.”

“It is therefore not best suited for the medical treatment of the applicant,” he said.

Backstory

Earlier last Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, slumped before the Federal High Court Abuja during a foreign exchange contravention and money laundering trial instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His lawyer, Mark Mordi (SAN) informed the court that Gambaryan had not felt too well since the last date of trial.

Mordi therefore told the judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, that he had a letter detailing his client’s health conditions.

He asked the court to adjourn so that the defendant could be given adequate medical attention.

“My lord, the case may not certainly proceed today,” he added.

Tax Invasion, Money Laundering Case

In Nigeria, Binance, a cryptocurrency trading platform, is confronting a myriad of charges, encompassing allegations from money laundering to tax evasion, amounting to a staggering $35 million.

The legal action was taken by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja against Binance.

On February 28, the Nigerian security officials detained two high-ranking executives from Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange.

Those detained were Nadeem Anjarwalla, a 37-year-old British Kenyan serving as the regional manager for Africa, and Tigran Gambaryan, a 39-year-old American responsible for financial crime compliance at Binance.

Their visit to Nigeria coincided with the government’s recent crackdown on several cryptocurrency trading platforms.

While in the country, they were apprehended by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), with their passports seized.

However, ONSA confirmed that Anjarwalla escaped lawful custody and allegedly fled to Kenya.