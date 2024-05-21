Veritasi Homes PLC has been included in the prestigious Financial Times’s list of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024 for the second consecutive time.

This is an outstanding feat for the premier real estate company at the forefront of redefining luxury real estate in Nigeria for the past six years.

The Financial Times in partnership with Statista compiles a list of top-performing African companies annually, primarily ranking them based on the strength and pace of their revenue growth. To qualify for inclusion, a company must be an independent entity based in an African country, demonstrate a revenue of $100,000 in 2019, and exhibit a significant compound revenue growth of $1.5 million in 2022.

The collection of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times is a meticulously curated assortment of exceptional African consortiums, supported by credible data. Among other things, the listed companies have been recognized for their resilience, ingenuity, and success in facing economic growth obstacles in Africa.

Indeed, being recognized in this list gives solid credence to Veritasi Homes PLC’s remarkable evolution as a revolutionary Pan-African luxury property company. Veritasi Homes PLC relentlessly raises the bar of luxury living in Africa through its array of prodigious world-class residential and commercial property developments, such as the Camberwall Advantage 5 and Camberwell Advantage 5 Annex. Moreover, its growth has been unimpeded by the scourging inflationary rates and downtrends in the Nigerian economy.

Veritasi Homes PLC stands tall as a reputable global firm, etching indelible footprints of impeccable product offerings and outstanding service delivery in Nigeria and Africa’s luxury property sector.

“It is an incredible achievement to be listed on the FT’s esteemed list for the past two years,” says Tobi Yusuff, Executive Director and Partner at Veritasi Homes PLC. It bears witness to our steadfast devotion to quality and our vision for reshaping Nigerian luxury real estate. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and excited to share our success with discerning investors.”

Furthermore, Nola Adetola, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Veritasi Homes PLC opined that “To be recognized twice in a role is no child’s play at all. For me, it’s a testament to the fact that we are doing something right here at Veritasi Homes PLC. It is not only proof of our experience but of our dedication to ensuring aspiring property investors enjoy commensurate value for money.

About Veritasi Homes PLC

Veritasi Homes PLC is a leading luxury real estate development company based in Ikoyi, Lagos. Undoubtedly, Veritasi is redefining luxurious living in Nigeria with their trail of exquisitely delivered plush residences and other high-end projects in the works.

A foremost real estate brand with an impressive record of delivering world-class development projects across the real estate value chain in Nigeria & globally.

