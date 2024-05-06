An extraordinary tale of hope and transformation unfolds beneath the surface of Badamia Home in Port-Harcourt Rivers State; a sanctuary dedicated to the rescue, feeding, and education of street boys.

A year ago, SPDC and NNPC Limited in partnership with The Offshore Lab donated a mini-ICT lab to the Home, (Junior Lab) complete with a tailored curriculum and trainers.

Designed, equipped, and operated by The Offshore Lab, this space has become a portal to boundless aspirations and accelerated development of these young boys hitherto unfamiliar with the realm of computers.

Their progression has been nothing short of remarkable. From grasping the fundamentals to delving into the intricacies of engineering design, these boys have embarked on a journey of self-discovery and intellectual growth that surpasses all expectations.

According to Emeka Obiwulu, the CEO of The Offshore Lab, “The success thus far of the heroes of Badamia Home is further proof of the notion that talent is everywhere while opportunity isn’t. It is testament to the abundance of talent and resources our country possesses even within grassroots and disadvantaged demographics. By sustainably scaling up initiatives like these and establishing similar centres of learning in all our Local Government Areas, we can provide invaluable opportunities for education, skills development, employment, productivity, and national development.

The envisioned impact is designed to extend far beyond the confines of this single location. It is about catalysing a nationwide ripple effect of positive change by fostering and disseminating specialised learning from the grassroots”.

On Tuesday 23rd April 2024, the corporate governance and social investment teams from SPDC dedicated a day at the Home, mentoring, inspiring and reviewing the developmental strides of Badamia’s inspiring young men.

Igo Weli, GM Corporate Relations for Shell Companies in Nigeria, reflected, “Our actions today shape the narrative for our nation’s tomorrow; we all can contribute to a brighter future and must seize these opportunities as responsibilities. I am thrilled because I see things here that will help this country in the future. It is not just about their technical development; you can also see the growth in confidence and leadership skills. This is the most rewarding part of my role as CR Head in Nigeria – being able to touch lives and directly witness the impact”.

The story of the boys of Badamia Home epitomizes the transformative power of collaboration and the immense talent of the young Nigerian. This journey of determination, courage, and talent is one to watch closely.