Google Nigeria is set to train journalists in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has kicked off with 25 females from the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), to update them on the latest trends.

Nairametrics learns that this is the first of such training being conducted across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa which highlights the importance Google places on Africa.

The training emphasized the importance of introducing journalists to the latest technologies, particularly AI, to enhance their reporting and storytelling capabilities, explaining the available AI tools and how they can be utilized more efficiently in communication.

Claudine Beaumont from Johannesburg led the virtual training session guiding the journalists who were participants from different media outlets, through practical exercises.

Importance of AI in media

The in-person segment, covering various Google AI tools, was managed by Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Head of Communications for West Africa.

Kola-Ogunlade emphasized that AI is increasingly becoming central, revolutionizing how people work, live, communicate, and operate within the tech industry and beyond.

He pointed out that media professionals, serving as the conscience of society and the nation, play a crucial role in educating the public and reporting on current events.

“As people who do media, media people are the conscience of the society, conscience of the nation, they teach us and tell us what is going on in the news.

“If there is any technology that people in press and people who are journalists must know, it is introducing them to the new forms of using AI to do their work and to tell better stories; what AI tools are available; how to use them to communicate and use them in a more efficient way.

This is the first time this training has been conducted across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, emphasizing Africa’s significance to Google,” he added.

He explained that the training explored the realms of AI and Google, and how journalists could leverage these tools to enhance their work’s efficiency and speed while steering clear of technological pitfalls.

He mentioned that the training was part of Google’s initiative to keep African media professionals updated with contemporary technology. He noted that approximately 200 journalists from Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa have participated in this inaugural AI training.

”The African team at Google were one of the first to say let’s just do it because we have a lot of journalists who continue to reach out to say what’s going on in the world of AI.

“As more and more people learn about the transformative power of AI and as more tools begin to come out, the people who again serve as the conscience of our nation, and tell us the stories that others don’t want to tell to unveil all the happenings in our nation, need to also be aware of the tools that can help them even improve the work that they are doing

”On the fears that AI will take away jobs, when new technologies come up, people express fears which are justified but the advice is for them to improve their capacity.”

Alhaja Bunmi Yekini, NAWOJ Vice Chairperson, Lagos chapter, said:

“As an association that prioritises development and upskilling of its members, the Google-led generative AI and Digital Skills training for NAWOJ members couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The training exposes our members to both existing and new tools that’s available on Google such as Google lens, Gemini search, Google photos with its magic eraser and many more.

“With what has been learnt today, I believe that our journalists have been empowered to tell stories in innovative ways, reach wider audiences, and navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape.

“Adapting to emerging technologies is non-negotiable in this era that has become increasingly digitalised.”

One of the participants said the training was an opportunity to catch up with AI trends and having a deeper understanding of it which will help make her job faster.