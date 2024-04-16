Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves have witnessed a significant downturn, plunging by approximately $1.84 billion in 26 days, amidst the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) robust efforts to stabilise the naira.

Current figures from the CBN, as of April 12, 2024, reveal that the FX reserves are now positioned at $32.61 billion, a stark decline from $34.45 billion recorded on March 18, 2024.

Previously, Nairametrics reported a substantial depletion in the reserves, shedding about $1.02 billion in just 18 days, attributed to the CBN’s vigorous interventions in the FX market to support the naira.

This continued trend highlights the persistent pressures facing Nigeria’s currency and underscores the central bank’s proactive measures to manage market dynamics and bolster economic stability.

Lowest reserves in over six years

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves plummeted to the lowest level since September 29, 2017, when the reserves were $32.49 billion.

This lowest level in six years and six months marks a decisive end to a period of steady accrual, during which the reserves witnessed a 43-day surge, accruing $1.28 billion between February 5 and March 18, 2024. The CBN earlier attributed the rise to increased remittance payments from Nigerians abroad and heightened interest from foreign investors in local assets, including government debt securities. The apex bank also noted that the increase was due to reforms in the foreign exchange market and an increase in oil production amongst others.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have exhibited a consistent downward trajectory, shedding approximately $1.84 billion from a high of $34.45 billion logged on March 18, 2024, to a significant low of $32.61 billion by April 12, 2024. The reserves experienced a marginal drop to $34.39 billion the next day and continued to fall steadily through April. By the start of the month, the figure stood at $33.57 billion and continued to wane, reaching $33.43 billion by April 4. The depletion of reserves pressed on, with the figures at $33.04 billion on April 8 and finally nearing the $32.61 billion mark on April 12.

This diminishing pattern underscores the prevailing financial strain as the apex bank strives to maintain the naira’s stability amid challenging economic conditions.

Likely Reasons for Depleting Reserves

What You Should Know

The depletion of FX reserves is a cause for concern as it reflects the state of the country’s balance of payments and its ability to meet international obligations. A significant decline in the reserves can affect investor confidence and may lead to a credit rating downgrade, which can further impact the nation’s borrowing costs. Already, the World Bank said Nigeria has a weak credit rating for sovereign bonds.

The decrease in reserves may also limit the CBN’s ability to intervene in the currency market, potentially leading to further depreciation of the naira.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently projected that Nigeria’s foreign reserves are expected to see a significant reduction, falling to $24 billion in 2024. The IMF anticipates a challenging period through 2024–25 for Nigeria’s financial account, exacerbated by an absence of new Eurobond issuances, significant repayments of existing funds and Eurobonds totalling $3.5 billion, and continued portfolio outflows. However, it projected a hopeful recovery to $38 billion by 2028 as portfolio inflows are forecasted to increase.