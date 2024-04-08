Nigeria’s Chinwe Egwim joins the Forum of Young Global Leaders, whose members have gone on to become Pulitzer winners, UN Goodwill Ambassadors, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and heads of state.

“For two decades, we have sought out and nurtured young leaders dedicated to improving the state of the world, and today, we are proud to welcome the latest cohort of Young Global Leaders. The Forum of Young Global Leaders remains steadfast in its mission to foster collaboration and responsible leadership,” said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

Young Global Leaders have made invaluable contributions to shaping policies and improving communities worldwide. Notable community members include Netflix Executive Producer Peace Hyde, Vogue China’s Former Editor-in-Chief Margaret Zhang, Olympian Lewis Pugh, disability activist Sinéad Burke, Peace Activist Victor Ochen, and singer-songwriter will.i.am.

In an era that calls for visionary leadership and profound economic acumen, Chinwe Egwim emerges as a beacon of innovation and change. Currently the Chief Economist at Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe has redefined the essence of economic forecasting with unparalleled precision and insight.

Yet, it is her indelible mark on the world beyond the realms of economic projections that truly sets her apart. Chinwe’s journey is a narrative of empowerment, advocacy, and transformative action. Her extensive portfolio of evidence-based and action-oriented research publications has catalyzed critical dialogues and initiatives for gender equity.

With over 100 speaking engagements across prestigious platforms, Chinwe’s voice resonates with depth, passion, and transformative insights, inspiring a generation of leaders and thinkers.

An author of remarkable versatility and reach, Chinwe has demystified economic complexities through her bestsellers, “Understanding Economic Jargon” and the inventive children’s comic book, “Super E: The Inflation Smackdown.”

Her literary contributions illuminate her unwavering commitment to fostering economic literacy and education across all ages and demographics. Her grassroots empowerment initiatives, particularly those aimed at economically uplifting widows, showcase a leader who not only excels in the boardroom but also possesses a deep, empathetic connection to marginalized communities.

Chinwe’s adeptness in government relations and policy advocacy further highlights her unique position as a catalyst for positive change.

Her role as a member of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee under President Bola Tinubu is a testament to her invaluable insight and influence in redesigning Nigeria’s fiscal system for enhanced revenue mobilization, efficient government spending, and sustainable debt management.

Chinwe Egwim’s recognition as a Young Global Leader is not just a testament to her individual achievements but a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring leaders across the globe. Her journey reminds us that leadership is about making a lasting impact in the world, one action at a time.