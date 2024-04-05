Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled a Quick Response solution code, qrdispute.ubagroup.com:8088 called the ‘Scan to Resolve Complaint’ Portal with code aimed at enhancing satisfaction and swiftly addressing customers’ disputes.

The first of its kind innovative platform marks another significant step by the bank to revolutionise customer service and streamline complaint resolution processes.

The ‘Scan to Resolve complaint’ portal is a QR-code-based qrdispute.ubagroup.com:8088,-portal conceptualised by the bank to proffer timely solution to customers’-challenges, without them having to visit the bank or branch.

With the portal, a variety of concerns including challenges around failed transactions will be quickly resolved from the comfort of their homes and business places.

UBA’s Head, Digital Banking, Olukayode Olubiyi, who spoke on the workings and benefits of the ‘Scan and Resolve Complaint’ portal explained that with the platform, difficulties with transactions on web, Point of sale machines (PoS) and Automated Teller Machines will immediately get responses and be treated within 72 hours.

“Our customers are at the heart of our business, that’s why we keep going the extra mile to constantly innovate in a bid to satisfy them. As the name implies, Scan and Resolve Complaint, is a solution driven portal which attends to complaints and issues of customers fast and promptly,” he explained.

He also disclosed that the portal is loaded with many benefits including ease of transactions, adding that “henceforth, customers are only required to scan and log in complaints while each complaint would be integrated into the portal register to make resolution seamless which also reduces customer hassles.”

According to Olubiyi, when these complaints are made, there will be an Instant verification process and notifications will be sent to customers while resolution will commence immediately with the overall aim to satisfy customer.

UBA’s Group Head, Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga said the bank is always on the look-out to provide exceptional services to customers, and has over time developed various strategies to ensure that its service delivery is continuously upgraded to remain the bank of choice.

“UBA aims to provide the best value possible for its customers through a more interactive, user-friendly interface that will make countless opportunities available for the customers from the comfort of their homes,” she stated.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology