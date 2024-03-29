Lagos, Nigeria: Innovate, an esteemed non-governmental organization and an expression of Crosspoint Church, has announced the launch of $3000 pitch and grant initiative for Nigerian youths.

This initiative is designed to fuel innovation among the youth and assist small business owners across Nigeria in starting and scaling their businesses in today’s competitive marketplace.

In a move that underscores its commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among the nation’s youth, Innovate is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners to participate in this exceptional opportunity. The initiative aims not only to fuel innovative thinking but also to provide tangible support to help start and grow businesses in a challenging economic landscape.

The founder and convener of Innovate, Ladi Soyombo shared insights into the vision behind this initiative. “Our goal is to empower the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources they need to succeed. We believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change, and through this pitch and grant program, we hope to catalyze the growth of small businesses across the country,” Soyombo said

Entrepreneurs and small business owners across Nigeria are invited to apply for the grant, with the selection process being rooted in merit and the potential impact of the proposed business idea or expansion. Further details on the application process, eligibility criteria, and deadlines will be made available on Innovate’s official website – cpinnovate.org.

Eligible participants will have the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of experts at the annual flagship conference of the NGO- ‘Innovate 2024’ holding in April, with the most promising ventures being awarded grants to help bring their visions to life.

This initiative not only offers financial support but also aims to build a community of like-minded individuals passionate about making a difference through entrepreneurship.

Recall that in 2021, Innovate gave out N8 million in its first pitch and grant.

In that year, 10 winners emerged out of over 1000 business entries that were received.

Emergency Station by Elcutiee, emerged as first, with a grant of 2 million Naira; Maximus Recycling Solutions, came second, with 1.5 million Naira and Keramel Naturals, the third place winner got 1 million Naira.

The other seven runners up, received grants of N500,000 Naira each. They are Diya Collections, MyStash Technologies, Caregivers Nigeria, Afrilearn, Become Tech, Farmsquare Agricultural Company Limited and ToiBox.

About Innovate

Innovate is an expression of Crosspoint Church with a primary commitment–to empower and inspire young entrepreneurs, and professionals. We pride ourselves in our dedication to equipping individuals with competencies that are pivotal achieving personal fulfilment as well as promoting social and economic cohesion.

At Innovate, we recognise the transformative potential that resides within the aspirations of the youth and the innovative spirit of

entrepreneurs and professionals. This understanding has led us to design initiatives and programs that aim to nurture a holistic growth mindset among our beneficiaries.

We are committed to building a community of individuals who identify as disruptors on a mission to impact the world through leadership, productivity and excellence.

Vision

To stand as a leading organisation dedicated to making significant contributions to youth development through empowerment, education and mentorship.

Mission

To facilitate the growth and success of our members in both career and business paths by providing them with essential competencies, information and support, as well as providing strategic partnerships, mentorship, and the implementation of diverse developmental tools.

Core Values

Our core values represent the beliefs and principles that guide us toward attaining our objectives.

They are:

Love for all humans exemplified in all we do as an organisation.

Excellence in delivery and execution of all our targets and goals.

Family – unity in diversity and a home for all.

For more information about the $3000 pitch and grant initiative, please contact:

Name: Emmanuel Umukoro (Communications manager, innovate)

Phone: +2348107731354

Email: Info@cpinnovate.org