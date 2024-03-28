The Board of Africa Prudential Plc has announced the appointment of former Group Managing Director and CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Kennedy Uzoka as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board.

The appointment of Mr. Kennedy follows the retirement of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom as a Non–Executive Director of the Company which takes effect from the conclusion of the company’s AGM which takes place on the 28th of March 2024.

The latest changes to the Board of the Company were announced in a statement from the company to the NGX, shareholders and the investing public signed by its secretary, Joseph Jibunoh.

According to the statement, the appointment of Mr. Kennedy Uzoka takes effect from March 26th, 2024, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The statement noted that Mr. Uzoka over three decades of wealth of experience across diverse business interests from commercial banking, retail and marketing, information technology, human resource management etc will be pivotal to the growth of the company.

Statement from the company

“The Board acknowledges the retirement of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom as a Non – Executive Director of the Company with effect from completion of the Annual General Meeting slated for March 28, 2024. During his time, the Company recorded many ground – breaking achievements and the Board is grateful to Mr. Nnorom for his remarkable contributions to the Company’s growth since his appointment.”

“To promote independent voice and bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence, the Board has appointed Mr. Kennedy Uzoka as an Independent – Non – Executive Director, with effect from March 26, 2024, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

“Mr Uzoka brings to Africa Prudential Plc, a wealth of over three decades experience as a distinguished business leader, with expertise in governance, commercial banking, corporate & retail product marketing, Information Technology, human resources management, strategic business advisory services and non-human resources management. He retired as the Group Managing Director/CEO for United Bank for Africa Plc”

Mr. Kennedy Uzoka was the Group Managing Director of UBA from 2016 to 2022.