The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) is making bold and big moves in the first quarter of 2024.

One of the bold moves is the partnership with the Nigerian Army to kick-start the conversion of a fleet of vehicles, numbering 30, to CNG powered vehicles.

This was made known during a press conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The P-CNGi, alongside the ministry of Transportation, and National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), flagged off the conversion of the fleet of the vehicles of the Nigerian Army to Compressed Natural Gas, (CNG) and training of army engineers in conversion technology for two weeks.

The move, according to P-CNGi and the Ministry of Transportation, is to promote the adoption of CNG as an environmentally friendly fuel.

It is noteworthy to share that this is coming days after the Standard Organisation of Nigeria approved 80 standards for CNG use in road vehicles and related appliances as part of its collaboration with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, P-CNGi .

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Project Director/CEO, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi (P-CNGi), said the initiative has received a boost with investors staking about $45million in the program.

Oluwagbemi also said that the initiative has attracted investors in the oil and gas sector who are ready to invest in the establishment of the conversion and refueling centres across the country.

“We also have increased the number of investments in refueling centres. We will have about 100 of them before the end of the year. NIPCO is investing 32, MRS 10, BoVAS 10, the core partners of the Presidential CNG is investing over 15 centres and these have attracted $45million,” Oluwagbemi said.

The project director/CEO also noted that CNG conversion centres have increased from the initial seven in 2023 to 21 centers across the country in March 2024.

He also added that the centres would increase to 45 by May 29, 2024.

The increase in the conversion centres, Oluwagbemi explained, is in line with the target of the P-CNGi to have about one million conversion centres before 2027 and over 3,000 refueling centres driven by 25,000 technicians.

Oluwagbemi also disclosed that to encourage investors and investment in the sector, which is fast gaining attention of the populace, the P-CNGi has attracted presidential incentives including tax and duty waivers.

The P-CNGi was established by President Tinubu in August 2023 and has continued to deliver on its mandate in ensuring adoption of CNG for transportation including supporting and incentivising conversion of existing vehicles as well as production, storage, transportation, and appliance compatibility in the value chain.

Investors, manufacturers and transportation stakeholders are beginning to embrace CNG as a viable and eco-friendly energy option

In the same vein, the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu pledged his support to ensure prompt delivery of the P-CNGi on the CNG program. He said the Ajaokuta steel complex offers an excellent facility to produce CNG power, enabling the steel complex to manufacture CNG kits.

Already, Compressed Natural Gas is gaining prominence as an alternative fuel, offering cleaner emissions and cost-effectiveness with many Nigerians converting their vehicles and generators to CNG to save cost on fuel.