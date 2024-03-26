The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has expressed concern over CBN’s MPR hike to 24.75%, warning of negative impacts on Nigeria’s private sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, the president of the association, Dele Oye, said the increase in MPR to 24.75% and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 45% will have severe repercussions on private businesses in the country.

According to Oye, the association had earlier written to the CBN’s governor on March 13, 2024, when the apex bank first raised the MPR to 22.75%.

Reiterating its position, the president said that the private sector has been sidelined from the decision-making process of the apex bank.

He also mentioned that this policy could inadvertently cause inflation, with businesses likely to increase the prices of goods and services to offset the higher borrowing costs.

NACCIMA lists effects of MPR hike

The president highlighted four key issues the association has with the apex bank’s rate hike in a formal statement, saying:

Increase in the Cost of Borrowing: Existing loans will incur higher interest rates, raising the cost of capital for businesses. This scenario discourages entrepreneurial activities and expansion plans, which are vital for economic growth and job creation.

Restricted Credit Availability: With the increase in the CRR, banks’ ability to lend is further curtailed. This exacerbates the challenges faced by the private sector, which is already grappling with limited access to finance.

Pass-Through Effects on Inflation: As businesses incur higher interest costs, they are left with no option but to pass these costs on to consumers through increased prices for goods and services, which can contribute to inflation rather than curb it.

Stifling Economic Growth: Tightened monetary conditions may lead to a reduction in investment and consumption, which are essential drivers of economic growth. This could potentially stifle the economic recovery and dampen the prospects for prosperity.

NACCIMA’s Recommendations

Meanwhile, the association advised the CBN governor to aim for a refined and focused strategy that directly tackles liquidity challenges in the public sector, while minimizing the strain on the private sector.

The president emphasized the need for clear policy directions communicated quarterly and a strong strategy to engage stakeholders, ensuring the private sector’s input in policy making.

“Our recommendation is that the CBN should pursue a more nuanced and targeted approach, focusing on mechanisms that specifically address the liquidity issues in the public sector without placing undue burden on the private sector.

“Additionally, policy directions should be clear and communicated on a quarterly basis, with a robust stakeholder engagement strategy to ensure that the views and concerns of the private sector are considered in policy formulation.”

Backstory

Earlier in March, NACCIMA wrote a letter addressing the CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, on the increase in MPR and CRR, and its effects on private enterprises in the country.

At that time, the CBN had just raised the MPR to 22.75% from 18.75% and CRR to 45%, while holding the liquidity ratio steady at 30%.

NACCIMA advised the CBN to adopt a broader and more nuanced approach in tackling inflation. The association, for instance, advised the government to issue FAAC allocation in vouchers, and zero-coupon stabilization instead of cash.

In addition, the bank was also advised to fix the custom import duty dilemma and also open a two-year window for corporate bond refinancing program to enable refinancing of corporate borrowing at a lower rate.

Lastly, NACCIMA said that CBN should place a limit on public sector borrowing and bond issuance to reduce inflationary pressure in the economy.