The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has alerted Nigerians about the prevalence of fraudulent job postings in the oil and gas industries across West African nations.

According to a statement by a communication officer in the agency, Victor Adekoya, the caution was issued by the Director-General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, while highlighting new patterns in human trafficking for the year 2024.

What she said

She stated that the initiative was designed to enhance operations, leading to a notable rise in the conviction rates of human traffickers. Furthermore, she elaborated that the purpose of the agency’s awareness campaigns was to provide Nigerians with prompt and precise information, thereby decreasing their susceptibility.

“We have uncovered a new ploy by suspected human traffickers exploiting coordinated global brand trademarks, offering unrealistic oil and gas job vacancies to unsuspected Nigerians in neighbouring West Africa countries.

“NAPTIP has redoubled its efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness against such gimmicks.”

She added that,

“We have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims.

“Traffickers now shuttle their suspects to some nations under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies and entice them with promises of monthly incomes as high as 900 dollars, which, as always, are blatant lies.

“Victims are often instructed to bring up to N850,000 for documentation and other logistic expenses.”

“Upon arrival at their destination, traffickers confiscate the money, along with victims’ phones and other personal belongings.

“The targeted demographic are male and female victims, aged between 15 and 35 years old.

“They are typically trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en-route Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region.

“Some victims are also trafficked via land routes”.

Waziri-Azi therefore urged Nigerians to be vigilant, inquire thoroughly, and obtain a second opinion before embracing any attractive propositions. She emphasized the importance of not letting desperation impair their decision-making.

Asserting NAPTIP’s dedication to fighting human trafficking and safeguarding the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, the NAPTIP leader encouraged the public to report any suspicions of human trafficking to the agency, using the contact numbers 07030000203 or 627 (exclusively for MTN Network users).