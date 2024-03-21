The recent heatwave that gripped West Africa in February was exacerbated by human-caused global heating and also intensified to unprecedented levels; a new study has revealed.

The scorching temperatures, which soared 4 degrees Celsius hotter than usual, affected millions across the region, leading to concerns about health risks and agricultural impacts.

However, due to underreporting, the exact toll in terms of early deaths or illnesses remains unknown.

The West African heat wave

West Africa, renowned as the world’s largest exporter of cocoa, faced significant challenges as farmers reported weakened cocoa trees, further compounded by extreme rainfall in December.

This climatic turmoil has driven cocoa prices to soaring heights in recent years, adding additional strain to an already fragile agricultural sector.

Conducted by the World Weather Attribution group of scientists, the study found that the frequency and intensity of the heatwave would have been significantly lower in a world without climate change.

Instead, it became a once-in-a-decade event, with temperatures peaking above 40 degrees Celsius and humidity exacerbating the conditions, making it particularly hazardous for human health.

According to meteorological experts, if global emissions from fossil fuels remain unchecked and temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, such heatwaves could occur every other year.

Wasiu Adeniyi Ibrahim of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency highlighted the increased vulnerability of populations to heatwaves, particularly during unseasonal occurrences like those witnessed in February.

More findings

The report emphasized the need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat, especially in regions lacking adequate infrastructure and preparedness.

Maja Vahlberg of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre underscored the deadly consequences of heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations living in informal housing.

Beyond the immediate health risks, the economic repercussions of the heatwave reverberated across the cocoa industry, with farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana reporting crop damage and reduced processing capabilities due to the unrelenting heat and lack of rainfall.

As the world grapples with the growing impacts of climate change, experts emphasize the urgent need for wealthy nations to support developing countries in adaptation efforts. However, reaching net-zero emissions remains the ultimate goal in curbing the escalating climate crisis.