In furtherance of its strategic objectives, Nigeria’s leading provider of digital infrastructure and wireless services, Pan African Towers, has announced the appointment of Oladipo Badru as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Oladipo joins the PAT team with over 21 years of multifunctional and cross-border experience in Corporate Finance, Financial Planning and Budgeting, Financial Reporting, M&A, Funding & Capital Structure, Finance Transformation, Cost Savings, and Strategic Planning.

He has also held various leadership roles with top multinational companies, including as the Group Director of Finance at Etisalat Dubai, leading Finance, Commercial, and Business Development teams. Between 2015 and 2018, he served as the Head of Budget and Planning and Director of Finance at 9mobile. Oladipo previously served as the GM of Financial Reporting and Planning at Helios Towers Nigeria and Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals.

According to Chisom Ndukwe, GM of Human Resources at PAT, “Oladipo will play a key role in driving Pan African Towers’ continued commitment to revolutionizing the digital infrastructure and wireless landscape across Africa.”

“We are delighted to have Oladipo join the dynamic management team at PAT,” said Azeez Amida, Chief Executive Officer, Pan African Towers.

“He brings an outstanding track record of success in various finance and leadership roles within financial services. We’re confident that he will add a huge value to the business, and we look forward to working closely with him,” he added.

Oladipo Badru holds a Master’s in International Business Management from the University of Cumbria, UK. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales.

Commenting on his appointment, Oladipo Badru said, “These are very exciting times for the Nigerian Telecommunication industry. I look forward to contributing my own quota to Nigeria’s largest homegrown digital infrastructure provider, especially at such an interesting time as this. Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve in collaboration with our customers.”

