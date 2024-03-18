The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing processes related to the National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM linkage.

The partnership was announced in a statement jointly signed by the Technical Adviser, Media, and Communications to the DG/CEO of NIMC, Ayodele Babalola, and the Director of Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka.

Under this collaboration, NIMC and NCC will work closely to explore synergies and leverage each other’s expertise and resources in multiple areas to among others, streamline the NIN-SIM linkage process.

The partnership will also lead to harmonization of regulation to remove obstacles in the process of the NIN-SIM linkage exercise.

Areas of collaboration

Highlighting the key areas the two agencies will be working together, NIMC and NCC in the statement said:

“NIMC and NCC will collaborate to ensure a seamless experience for Nigerian telecommunication subscribers.

“This includes exploring innovative approaches to facilitate the swift verification and authentication of NINs during SIM registration and activation processes.

“Both agencies will collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of the NIN-SIM linkage requirements.

“This includes educational campaigns, training sessions for stakeholders, and the dissemination of accurate information to the public to encourage compliance with the linkage directives.

“NIMC will continue to extend its support to NCC by providing assistance in verifying National Identification Numbers (NINs) associated with SIM registrations.

“Leveraging NIMC’s robust database and authentication infrastructure, telecommunication operators will validate submitted NINs while ensuring the accuracy and integrity of subscriber data.

“NIMC and NCC will collaborate on aligning policies and regulatory frameworks to facilitate the seamless integration of NIN-SIM linkage processes within the telecommunications ecosystem.

“This includes harmonizing data protection and privacy regulations to safeguard the confidentiality and security of subscriber information.”

The two agencies reiterated their commitment to fostering a collaborative and transparent partnership that prioritizes the interests of Nigerian citizens and promotes national development.

By pooling their resources and expertise, NIMC and NCC said they aim to overcome the challenges associated with the NIN-SIM linkage exercise and ensure its continued successful implementation.

What you should know

In recent times, the NIN-SIM linkage exercise has become the subject of national discourse, reflecting the critical importance of aligning SIM registrations with individuals’ unique national identification numbers.

According to a directive issued by the NCC in December last year, all telecommunications operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, among others are to implement full network barring on all phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their national identification numbers (NINs) by February 28, 2024.

In addition, those who had submitted their NINs but have not been verified are also to be fully barred.

On NINs that have been submitted but not verified, such lines are to be barred on or before 29 March 2024, where five or more lines are linked to an unverified NIN.

Similarly, where less than five lines are linked to an unverified NIN, such lines are to be barred on or before 15 April 2024.