The UK government has enacted major changes to its immigration laws, by increasing the skilled worker visa salary requirement by 48% and removing the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) along with the 20% salary concession.

This means that the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) will be discontinued and replaced by the Immigration Salary List (ISL) from April 4, 2024, following guidance from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which also proposed initial occupations for the ISL.

This was reported by the UK Home Office, whose aim is to decrease the net migration figure.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has issued a report seen by Nairametrics detailing recommendations for occupations to be included in the newly established Immigration Salary List (ISL).

A significant alteration to the UK’s immigration framework includes changes to the Skilled Worker (SW) pathway.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) was therefore tasked with a swift evaluation of the Immigration Salary List (ISL).

What the MAC report recommends

The MAC’s report recommends including 21 occupations in the ISL, representing 8% of the SW route’s job roles by employment, a decrease from the previous 30% under the SOL.

The government insists on listing only roles that are both skilled and in shortage, emphasizing that no industry should permanently depend on migration. The list’s purpose is not to decrease wages or hinder the hiring of UK workers.

The MAC advised eliminating the 20% wage reduction for ISL-designated shortage jobs to protect local workers and prevent migrant exploitation.

The report states that effective April 4, the Skilled Worker visa’s minimum salary will increase from £26,200 to £38,700, a 48% rise, aimed at lowering entrant numbers, easing public service strain, and preventing wage undercutting of local workers by employers hiring inexpensive foreign labour.

Additionally, the family visa’s minimum salary requirement will increase to £29,000 starting from April 11 and is set to reach £38,700 by early 2025, ensuring financial support for dependents in the UK.

The government will maintain the new entrant concession for individuals under 26, offering a 30% reduction on the specific occupation salary threshold and a 20% cut on the general salary limit, with the necessity to meet the higher amount.

List of recommended ISL occupations

Managers and proprietors in forestry, fishing and related services Laboratory technicians Pharmaceutical technicians Boat and ship builders and repairers Stonemasons and related trades Bricklayers Roofers, roof tilers and slaters Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified Animal care services occupations not elsewhere classified Care workers and home carers Senior care workers



New occupations recommendations due to increased salary thresholds Chemical scientists Biological scientists Social and humanities scientists Artists Dancers and choreographers Musicians Arts officers, producers and directors Graphic and multimedia designers Welding trades Carpenters and joiners.

