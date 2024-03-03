The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has stated that the major complaints of electricity consumers against distribution companies (Discos) were problems relating to over-billing, disregard for metering, community transformer problems and others.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi stated this at the end of a four-day event meant to address problems of customers around the Ikeja Disco coverage area.

Abdullahi highlighted those complaints related to the power sector dominated the feedback received by the commission, prompting an increased urgency to organize the forum.

He stated, “The major complaints received from all over the country is on over billing, community transformer problems, disregard of metering and regulations from NERC with respect to disconnection, energy tapping, tariff band classification.

“Other issues also had to do with account reconciliation, adjustment bottlenecks, disconnection without notice, and billing before connection of the billed property with electricity.

“These are issues that are very serious for consumers, and when they request reconciliation most time the DISCOs are not forthcoming.

“That is why complaints are brought to the NERC and FCCPC, which is the last resort apart from the court.”

Resolution of consumer complaints as fast as possible

Furthermore, he explained that the forum serves as a critical platform to unify all relevant parties, facilitating a space where consumer issues can be heard and addressed effectively and enjoined Discos to address customers complaints as fast as possible.

The FCCPC’s executive chairman stated that the organization would secure promises from electricity distribution companies (Discos) regarding specific timelines for resolving these complaints.

He said, “They have the primary responsibility of offering services to their consumers and resolving these complaints.

“The consumers should have confidence in their service providers and feel free to complain to them first because that is what the law says.

“Our resolution is to resolve all these problems in these few days we are here or give a timeline to dispose of the complaints. If they fail, you are free to report to our Lagos office.

“We give you the assurance that specifically we are here for you. Please free to use our services.

“We are always on ground 24/7 to sort your problems. We will ensure that whoever that is not doing the right things is made to do what is right.”

He also noted that the commission succeeded in involving both the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) in the forum, enhancing its effectiveness.