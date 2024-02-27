The Central Bank of Nigeria has raised the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 400 basis points to a record 22.75%.

This is the highest level we have seen the MPR topping 18.75% which had remained since the last MPC meeting on the 24th and 25th of July 2023.

The apex bank also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio to 45% and maintained the liquidity ratio at 30%. The Asymmetric Corridor was also raised to +200/-700

This is a breaking news story more to follow….