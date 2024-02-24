Healthcare systems play a pivotal role in the pursuit of a higher quality of life and improved life expectancies. Recognising the significance of accessible and efficient healthcare, Nairametrics delves into the Healthcare Systems Index for January 2024 to compile a list of African cities with exemplary healthcare services.

While the African continent has faced challenges in its healthcare sector, certain cities stand out for providing good healthcare services. The quality of healthcare not only aids in early detection of health issues but also safeguards communities from health threats and contributes to the overall well-being of the population.

Methodology

This compilation draws upon data from Numbeo, a research organisation focusing on data related to the quality of life. Utilising their extensive data bank, Numbeo has created a current index known as the Healthcare Index.

This index serves to estimate the overall quality of a country’s healthcare system, including the quality of staff, equipment, and various other factors.

The Healthcare Index factors in the satisfaction rates of contributors on eight crucial components of each country’s healthcare system.

These crucial components include skill and competency of medical staff, speed in completing examinations and reports, equipment for modern diagnosis and treatment, accuracy and completeness in filing out reports, friendliness and courtesy of staff, satisfaction with responsiveness in medical institutions, satisfaction with costs to you, and convenience of location for you.

The intricate calculations, performed using the Java programming language, contribute to the creation of a comprehensive index that provides valuable insights into the healthcare landscapes of different African countries.

10. Casablanca, Morocco

Healthcare index: 44.8

9. Cairo, Egypt

Healthcare index: 46.2

8. Lagos, Nigeria

Healthcare index: 47.5

7. Tunis, Tunisia

Healthcare index: 56.7

6. Algiers, Algeria

Healthcare index: 56.8





5. Durban, South Africa

Healthcare index: 59.0

4. Johannesburg, South Africa

Healthcare index: 60.5

3. Nairobi, Kenya

Healthcare index: 61.6

2. Pretoria, South Africa

Healthcare index: 66.7

1. Cape Town, South Africa