Singapore’s Olam Group addressed concerns announcing that its investigation team found no evidence implicating its Nigeria unit in an alleged multi-billion-dollar foreign exchange fraud and that no charges were brought up against the company.

The group made this known in a recently released statement maintains the company’s innocence, indicating that the investigation team, as sanctioned by the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board, failed to uncover any evidence linking Olam Nigeria to the specific accusations outlined in the media reports.

The controversy arose last year when reports suggested that Nigeria’s secret police were probing Olam Nigeria, Olam International, and affiliated firms for a suspected foreign exchange fraud exceeding $50 billion.

In response, Olam Group denied the allegations in September, promptly initiating a review through its audit committee.

What Olam Group said

Olam stated that its review was led by an investigation team comprising Olam’s ARC, external counsels and independent external accountants.

Work performed by the team which was approved by the ARC and Olam’s board during the review – did not identify that Olam Nigeria was involved in any of the specific allegations mentioned in the media reports.

“Olam Nigeria has cooperated fully with the Nigerian authorities and assisted in their inquiry. No charges were brought against Olam Nigeria or any of its officers by the Nigerian authorities,” stated Olam.

The group added that all its businesses in Nigeria “continue to operate normally”.

“Olam regards Nigeria as an important part of its future strategic plan, and it will continue to seek future opportunities to grow its business there. Olam will also continue to further strengthen its governance and compliance in Nigeria.”

This development highlights the fact that the company openly engaged in an internal investigation and cooperated with Nigerian authorities reflects its dedication to addressing concerns and maintaining integrity in its operations.

What you should know

However, it is important to note that this statement represents Olam Group’s perspective on the matter, and the broader implications and legal outcomes are subject to ongoing developments.

The situation also sheds light on the complexities and challenges multinational companies face when operating in different jurisdictions, navigating legal frameworks, and managing reputational risks associated with allegations of financial impropriety.

Stakeholders will likely monitor further actions taken by Nigerian authorities and any potential legal or regulatory consequences for Olam Group.

The company’s continued operations in Nigeria without disruptions may serve to bolster its position, but the lingering impact of such allegations on its reputation remains to be seen, as public perception and trust can be delicate aspects in the aftermath of such controversies.