The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PC) have jointly issued a stern warning, urging all manufacturers, importers, company representatives, and all distributors to immediately cease supplying pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other regulated medical products to facilities or companies in Niger Street, Sabon Gari Market, or any location outside the Coordinated Wholesale Centre in Dangwauro, Kano State.

This urgent call to action was issued in a circular by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The cessation

In a response to the recent judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal, the court has instructed Kano medicine dealers to vacate Niger Street/Sabon Gari Market and relocate to the Coordinated Wholesale Centre at Dangwauro, Kano.

This measure aims to streamline the distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc., ensuring a controlled and regulated environment while preventing the circulation of substandard and falsified medicines in the market.

Any company found in violation of this directive faces severe consequences, risking the revocation of both site licenses and product licenses.

The call to action extends to retailers, hospitals, and other entities involved in the distribution chain. Stakeholders are advised to adhere to this directive to maintain regulatory compliance and contribute to the overall safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain in Kano.