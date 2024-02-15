The Federal Government and Messrs BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd. are currently negotiating a public-private partnership g(PPP) deal concerning the rehabilitation and management of the Central Workshop in Ijora, Lagos.

This follows the formal expression of interest from Messrs BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd. to invest in the project as a concessionaire, as stated in a statement on the Ministry of Works website.

On Tuesday, Minister of Works David Umahi met with Nana Fatima Paturel, Director of BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd., and Ugwu-Chima Nnennaya (Mrs), head of the Public-Private Partnership unit at the Federal Ministry of Works, for a concession review session.

During the meeting, Umahi urged Messrs BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd. to prioritize investment in technologies that promote the highest construction standards, should they be approved as the concessionaires for the rehabilitation of Central Workshop Ijora.

Umahi also stressed how crucial it is for the Federal Government to approve the concession of Central Workshop Ijora, Lagos.

He believes that if it’s fully repaired and used effectively, it will create jobs and train Nigerian youths, artisans, and craftsmen, filling the gap in the skills needed for the construction and manufacturing sectors.

More insights

After reviewing the report on finalizing the concession agreement with Messrs BETA Transport Nigeria Ltd, Umahi questioned the strength of the negotiation process that resulted in the financial close.

As a result, the Minister assembled a five-member committee to review the negotiation outcomes and propose necessary recommendations to ensure maximum value for the federal government.

The committee comprises the Chairman, serving as the Director of Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, and the Secretary, holding the position of Head of Public Private Partnership. Additionally, it includes the Director of Highway Planning & Development, the Director of Engineering Services, and the Director of Legal Services.

In response, the committee’s Chairman reassured the Minister that they would swiftly expedite the assigned task and promptly deliver results.

Backstory

In October 2023, the Federal Executive Council approved the concession of Central Workshop Ijora to a private firm for refurbishment and improved operation, overseen by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

This marked the first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration endorsed.

The concession, employing a Rehabilitate-Operate-Maintain-Transfer PPP model, aims to modernize the workshop to fulfil its functions. Beta Transport Nigeria Limited, through an unsolicited proposal, expects to yield NGN 28.1 billion over a 20-year concession period, with the Federal Ministry of Works as the Grantor.

Originally part of the defunct Public Works Department (PWD) during colonial times, the Central Workshop, Ijora, Lagos, provided maintenance services for vehicles, sewage treatment plants, and water supply equipment.

However, it currently operates below its capacity, necessitating private-sector involvement.

Upon FEC’s approval, the concessionaire will ensure adherence to standard guidelines and operating procedures through the provision of modern equipment, thereby restoring the workshop’s reputation for engineering excellence.

BETA’s activities will complement the Engineering Services Department’s mandate, offering repair services for rundown trucks and vehicles, thereby alleviating roadside congestion.