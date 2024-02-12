Neveah Limited, a leading commodity trading company essentially dealing in the export of solid minerals and agricultural products, is delighted to announce the redemption of its obligation of the N2.923 billion Series 7, 8 and 11 commercial paper notes issued in February, May and July of 2023 respectively.

Neveah Limited has experienced remarkable growth since its incorporation in 2014. Their revenue has grown significantly by over 847.8% from N2.0 billion in 2019.

They have also expanded their offerings from a small commodity trading operation to a leading dealer and exporter of world-class quality solid minerals and agro-commodities, as well as logistics.

This impressive growth led to successfully registering an N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme in April 2023. Shortly after, the company raised N11.12 billion via its Series 6-15 Commercial Paper Issuance to meet working capital requirements.

Mr Ibidapo Lawal, the Chief Executive Officer of Neveah, expressed his optimism about Neveah’s recent achievement and stated, “We are steadfast in our pursuit to become the foremost indigenous export company for solid minerals and agricultural products in Nigeria. Neveah remains dedicated to fulfilling its obligations in a timely manner, showcasing our commitment to financial prudence and sustainable growth. Our gratitude extends to all the parties involved in making this endeavour a success.”

The Managing Director, Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele, stated: “United Capital Plc is thrilled to have assumed the responsibility of Lead Arranger while playing a crucial role in supporting Neveah Limited all through its successful capital-raising and the settlement of N2.923 billion, Series 7, 8 and 11 Commercial Paper Issuance under its N20 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Program. Neveah has continuously shown its commitment to utilising funds from the capital markets to improve its revenue and profit. They have consistently demonstrated their competency in the export industry, and United Capital Plc will continue to use its in-depth knowledge of the capital markets to help Neveah and other SMEs and mid-market enterprises seeking to access funding.”

ABOUT NEVEAH LIMITED

Neveah Limited, a fast-growing commodities export company registered by the Nigerian Export Promotion, exports commodities to Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Hong Kong, and China.

Neveah strategically sources quality agricultural commodities and solid minerals by working closely with selected suppliers. Neveah Limited aims at continually improving its business processes, in line with its vision to become a globally recognized and sought after exports company for agricultural commodities and minerals.

Neveah was awarded a long-term rating of BBB+ by DataPro Limited which reflects Neveah’s good credit quality and adequate capacity for timely payment of financial commitments. In addition, the rating shows fair financial strength, operating performance, and business profile compared to the standard established by the rating agency.