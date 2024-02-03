The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has sought for partnership with the Nigeria Police to convert their vehicles from petrol and diesel to cleaner forms of electric vehicles and CNG-powered vehicles.

The Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr Khalil Halilu, made the offer on Friday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Inspector-General Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun. In the proposal, NASENI also plans to reactivate all condemned police vehicles nationwide.

Halilu said the central role of the Nigeria Police was to secure lives and property, which is heavily dependent on the availability of vehicles and other transportation assets. He added that the transportation assets were necessary for prompt response to security emergencies.

Terms of Engagement

Highlighting what the Agency will be doing for the Police under the partnership, the NASENI CEO said:

“Under the terms of this engagement with NASENI, we will mobilize financing and technical know-how needed to accomplish two primary objectives: To upgrade and modernize the Nigeria Police vehicle maintenance workshops nationwide and to repair, recover, and reactivate all police vehicles assets that are no longer operational.

“For us at NASENI, even though we are not a security agency, we understand that we have a role to play in enhancing national security in line with the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government.”

Impact on security

According to him, the partnership will positively impact the ability and capacity of the Nigeria Police to do their work of protecting lives and property in the country. Halilu said with the partnership, NASENI would support Nigeria’s climate action through the conversion of police vehicles to electric and CNG vehicles.

“We will support the local content effort by prioritizing the use of locally manufactured components and materials. We will create new jobs and skill-acquisition opportunities in the course of the implementation of the collaboration.

“The revamped workshop will be managed in a manner that it will make it possible to generate surplus income that will fund ongoing maintenance of the police,” he added.

In his remark, the I-G of Police commended the NASENI boss for the visit adding that it signifies a collaboration that will impact positively on the operations of the Nigeria Police.

“I am excited with your offer of collaboration to convert police vehicles to cleaner energy use and I look forward to the collaboration being a reality,” he said.

Egbetokun pledged to support NASEN in the area of security to enable it to deliver on its mandate.