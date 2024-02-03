Construction workers have initiated a three-day warning strike starting Feb. 5 due to their employer’s failure to implement the wage award.

The National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture, and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) and the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) jointly announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

The statement revealed that the resolution to initiate the strike emerged from the collaborative National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Jan. 25, 2024.

The construction workers’ associations asserted that their employers had shown reluctance to engage in conversations concerning enforcing the wage award mutually agreed upon by the Federal Government and organized labour.

“The Joint NEC of both unions has directed all members (NUCECFWW/CCESSA) to proceed on a three-day warning strike starting from Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the first instance to press home our demand.

“Consequent upon the above, all members across the board are advised to ensure total compliance,” the statement read in part.

What you should know

recently reported that Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, appealed to construction workers to suspend their planned strike. The minister called for a reconciliation meeting between construction workers and their employees to avert the impending strike.

The construction workers, however, did not send their representatives to attend the reconciliation meeting set up by the minister.

High Chief Vincent Barrah, president of the Construction and Civil Engineering Employers Association of Nigeria, clarified that the wage award was intended for employees of the federal government.