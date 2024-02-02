The NGX continued its bullish run as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.57%, gaining 1,618.98 to close at 104,421.23 points.

The market breadth was positive today, as there were 61 gainers, against 12 losers. The market’s bullish performance was led by Dangote Sugar which gained 7.17%, and banking stocks which recorded remarkable gains.

Equities gained N898 billion as the market cap closed at N57.16 trillion, up from yesterday’s N56.26 trillion.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 26% increase to 943.51 million units from yesterday’s 749.13 million units. And in terms of trading value, there was a 97% increase to N23.48 billion, from yesterday’s N12.16 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 104,421.23 points

% Day Change: +1.57%

Day’s Lowest: 102,804.77 points

Day’s Highest: 104,590.52 points

% YTD: +39.65%

Market Cap: N57.16 trillion

Volume Traded: 943.51 million units

Value Traded: N23.48 billion

Top Gainers

TRANSCORP: +10.00% to close at N15.40

STERLINGNG: +10.00% to close at N6.60

NEIMETH: +10.00% to close at N2.09

PZ: +9.97% to close at N36.40

MEYER: +9.97% to close at N4.30

CADBURY: +9.89% to close at N20.00

Top Losers

JOHNHOLT: -10.00% to close at N2.43

MORISON: -9.76% to close at N3.05

NEM: -8.22% to close at N0.67

DEAPCAP: -8.22% to close at N0.67

LASACO: -5.20% to close at N2.55

ROYALEX: -5.06% to close at N0.75

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, FBNH (+9.85%) led with 338.84 million units, followed by GTCO (+2.09%) with 80.61 million units, TRANSCORP (+10.00%) with 54.98 million units, UBA (+4.48%) with 49.56 million units, and ACCESSCORP (+8.22%) with 38.82 million units.

Concerning value, FBNH (+9.85%) led with N8.88 billion, followed by GTCO (+2.09%) with N3.34 billion, NESTLE (+0.92%) with N2.10 billion, UBA (+4.48%) with N1.42 billion, and ZENITHBANK (+2.33%) with N1.26 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as GTCO (+2.09%), ZENITHBANK (+2.33%), and MTNN (+5.45%) recorded price gains. Other members of the category, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, AIRTELAFRI, SEPLAT, GEREGU, and DANGCEM recorded no price changes.

Other tier-1 banks, FBNH (+9.85%), UBA (+4.48%), and ACCESSCORP (+8.22%) recorded significant price changes.