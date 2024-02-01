The Lagos State Government has disclosed its intention to start removing illegal building extensions and attachments across the State within the next two weeks.

Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, revealed this information in Alausa Ikeja, the state capital.

According to the statement posted on the State’s website, the commissioner said that the unwholesome practice of illegally converting residential to commercial premises and unduly erecting attachments to buildings is unacceptable, adding that it was high time for sanity and orderliness to reign across the State.

“He gave a two-week ultimatum for owners of illegal extensions to remove them, failing which the State Government would commence statewide demolition of such structures, precisely on 15th February, starting from Lagos Island.

“In the same vein, the Commissioner asked those who have erected structures within the Right of Way of powerlines, canals, and pipelines to prepare for massive enforcement by the Ministry in two weeks.

“He stressed that the State Government would stop at nothing to ensure a livable and sustainable built environment,” the statement added.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government has given a final 30-day notice to owners and occupiers of buildings converted without approval to Churches, Mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars in residential areas.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki announced the notice from his office as a part of the ongoing zero-tolerance initiative.

“Lagos State Government has given 30-day final notice to owners/occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars across the state without approval for change of use, to revert to the original use of the structure.

“The removal notice became imperative following security concerns of citizens and repeated complaints of non-adherence to safety and security guidelines issued to the club owners.

“Any owner of buildings in residential areas that have been converted to churches, mosques, clubs, bars or lounges without the requisite approvals should evict such occupants before the expiration of the 30 days’ final notice as the state will not give further notice of sealing but outright removal of such non-conforming buildings at the cost of the owners,” the statement reads in part.