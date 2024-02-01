Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, shared that he proposed a 40 billion intervention fund to the President for enhancing airport operations.

While the fund is still in the pipeline, it is expected to be released by the presidency in the near future.

He made this known revealed during an interview on the Politics Today show with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television, where the minister, in his official capacity, discussed the Federal Government’s strategies for improving airport infrastructure and efficiency on Wednesday.

Keyamo revealed that upon assuming his role, he promptly engaged the President regarding the imperative interventions required for airports nationwide, with a specific focus on international airports, to elevate their efficiency and customer satisfaction.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu was in sync with the idea of procuring state-of-the-earth gadgets and equipment for the airports. Keyamo, however, noted that the Federal Government had not released the funds yet.

Some things the N40 billion would be used for

Keyamo stated that a portion of the N40 billion would be allocated to implement the Safe Tower project. This initiative aims to enhance the air traffic control towers at five international airports and twelve other airports strategically selected across the six geopolitical zones.

The minister noted that the gadgets and equipment needed to enhance the efficiency of air traffic control towers under the Safe Tower project were already ready in Norway, pending when the funds would be disbursed for payments to be made.

The procurement of DVOR (Doppler VHF Omni Direction Range) equipment in airports across the country. According to the minister, the DVOR will enable pilots to land aircraft seamlessly, even in unfavourable conditions.

The minister also disclosed that a portion of the N40 billion would be use to procure modern ILS (Instrument Landing System) for the five international airports and some other airports. ILS serves as a precise landing aid, providing aircraft with accurate azimuth and descent guidance in diverse weather conditions. It stands as a dependable method for pilots to navigate to the runway, offering precise lateral and vertical guidance.

Keyamo disclosed that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development will use part of the planned N40 billion to enhance the total radar coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) for airspace safety and security.

The minister also said that the procurement of landing equipment and navigation equipment for the airports is part of the proposed N40 billion.

Keyamo also noted that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development will procure Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) for airports nationwide.