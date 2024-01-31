The 5th Youth Leadership Conference, a flagship event aimed at empowering and inspiring young leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective leaders in their communities, is set to take place on Saturday, 10th February 2024, at the prestigious Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

This eagerly anticipated conference, organized by Superior Performance Global Network (SPGN), promises to be a transformative experience for the youth, offering a platform for learning and networking thereby exploring perspectives that encourage young people to break free from conventional boundaries and embrace new possibilities in various spheres of life.

With a focus on cultivating leadership skills and fostering a sense of responsibility, the event seeks to inspire a change in mindset and foster a culture of innovation, resilience, and leadership among the youth. Since its inception, the conference has attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, creating a platform for collaboration and the exchange of ideas.

The Main Auditorium at the University of Lagos will host a diverse lineup of esteemed speakers, thought leaders, and industry experts who will share their insights and experiences on various aspects of leadership, personal development, and societal impact.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, build valuable relationships, and expand their professional network.

The conference is open to young leaders, students, professionals, and anyone passionate about making a positive impact.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, mentors, and potential collaborators.

To secure a spot at the 5th Youth Leadership Conference, interested participants can register online at www.spgnnigeria.org or call 07086484790 for offline registration.

Early registration is encouraged, as there are limited seats available.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the movement to shift minds create new possibilities for a brighter future and lead with purpose and impact.

We look forward to seeing you at the Main Auditorium, University of Lagos, on Saturday, 10th February 2024, for the 5th Youth Leadership Conference.

Secure your spot NOW and let’s #LeadTheChange together!