Nigeria’s broad money supply increased to N78.74 trillion as of December 2023, the highest ever recorded in the country.

This is an increase of N26.58 trillion or 51% year on year when compared to N52.16 trillion recorded in 2022. This is according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as contained in its money and credit statistics.

The broad money supply (M3), which is used to measure liquidity in the economy has been on an upward trajectory in recent years and at a rapid pace. It comprises net foreign assets and net domestic assets.

Why this matters?

In analysing Nigeria’s economic landscape, a critical lens must be cast upon the burgeoning money supply, a key barometer for gauging inflationary trends and interest rate movements. Recent times have seen a notable swell in Nigeria’s money supply, which aligns with various economic challenges. Prominent among these are the escalating inflation rates, mounting pressures on the naira’s exchange value, and a downtrend in interest rates.

This increase in the money supply signals a probable escalation in inflation, which could erode Nigerians’ purchasing power. Furthermore, an inflated money supply often correlates with diminished interest rates, especially in scenarios marked by a scarcity of viable investment opportunities. This dynamic could potentially render Nigerian investment instruments less appealing to international investors, which is a critical concern given Nigeria’s desire for dollar inflows, which has declined significantly.

As the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) gears up for its meeting, the implications of this expanded money supply on their deliberations, particularly regarding the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), are poised to take centre stage. Such discussions are pivotal in charting the course for Nigeria’s economic stability and growth.

