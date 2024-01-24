In the celebration of ‘Detty’ in December 2023, Smirnoff took centre stage at three of the biggest music festivals in Lagos; Empire Warehouse, Nativeland Festival and Asake Live in Concert.

These events provided an unmatched platform for consumers to revel in the thrill of live performances and the infectious energy that defines Smirnoff events.

Revellers were immersed in the world of Smirnoff with Instagramable photobooths, exciting Smirnoff cocktails, Smirnoff Merchandize stands, a tattoo station and epic performances by an array of hot-in-culture artists including, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Star, Odumudo Blvck, Bloody Civilian, Shallipopi as well as DJs, Uncle Waffles, DJ Titanium

‘Smirnoff is renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering unrivalled experiences.

Our partnership with these hot-culture platforms showcases Smirnoff’s unwavering dedication to providing immersive consumer experiences, one sip at a time.’ said Abi Ipaye, Senior Brand Manager, Smirnoff.