The NGX All-Share Index is nearing the 100,000 mark, concluding today’s trading session at an ASI of 98,616.97 points. This reflects a 2.97% increase, equivalent to a gain of 2,848.85 points from yesterday’s closing of 95,768.12 points.

Just like the ASI, equities gained N1.559 trillion, as market capitalization increased to N53.967 trillion, from yesterday’s N52.408 trillion.

The major movers in the market were Dangote Cement, maintaining its bullish run, gaining 9.99%, whilst BUA Cement, and Seplat Energy gained 10%.

In terms of trading volume, there was a marginal appreciation of 3.56% to 747.51 million units, from yesterday’s 721.81 million units. Concerning value, there was a 12.95% appreciation to N16.28 billion, from yesterday’s N14.41 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 98,616.97 points

% Day Change: +2.97%

Day’s Lowest: 95,732.95 points

Day’s Highest: 98,947.31 points

% YTD: +31.89%

Market Cap: N53.97 trillion

Volume Traded: 747.51 million units

Value Traded: N16.28 billion

Top Gainers

SEPLAT: +10.00% to close at N2795.10

+10.00% to close at N2795.10 BUACEMENT: +10.00% to close at N163.35

+10.00% to close at N163.35 DANGCEM: +9.99% to close at N651.80

+9.99% to close at N651.80 ETERNA: +9.92% to close at N27.70

+9.92% to close at N27.70 MEYER: +9.88% to close at N3.56

+9.88% to close at N3.56 TRIPPLEG: +9.79% to close at N2.58

Top Losers

PZ: -10.00% to close at N31.50

MAYBAKER: -10.00% to close at N7.38

JOHNHOLT: -10.00% to close at N2.70

TIP: -10.00% to close at N2.52

DEAPCAP: -10.00% to close at N0.81

MBENEFIT: -10.00% to close at N0.72

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (-9.99%) led with 77.71 million units, followed by STERLINGNG (-2.58%) with 72.31 million units, UBA (-3.07%) with 52.70 million units, ACCESSCORP (-1.54%) with 47.17 million units, and ZENITHBANK (-4.43%) with 32.03 million units.

In terms of value, DANGCEM (+9.99%) with N3.11 billion, and UBA (-3.07%) with N1.58 billion, led the market, others included ACCESSCORP (-1.54%) with N1.35 billion, ZENITHBANK (-4.43%) with N1.34 billion and TRANSCORP (-9.99%) with N1.29 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was quite mixed for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as BUACEMENT (+10.00%), DANGCEM (+9.99%), SEPLAT (+10.00%), BUAFOODS (+7.25%), and MTNN (+1.34%) recorded substantial gains.

ACCESSCORP (-1.54%), UBA (-3.07%), GTCO (-3.51%), and ZENITHBANK (-4.43%) recorded losses. While other members of the category, AIRTELAFRI, GEREGU, and TRANSCOHOT recorded no price changes.

FBNH recorded a 2.82% price decline to continue its bearish run.