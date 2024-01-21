Justice Habibu Shall, a retired High Court Judge in Bauchi, has been designated as a member of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT).

He will serve as the African representative among the eight members from diverse nationalities within the Commonwealth on the CSAT team.

On Saturday in Bauchi, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, handed Justice Habibu Shall his appointment letter.

“Minister Tuggar came and picked me and got me appointed devoid of any primordial consideration.

“I was on my way to the farm when I was called and asked to submit my resume; what a wonderful effort.

“I remain grateful to the minister who facilitated this appointment and I am also grateful to his foundation for deeming fit to be given this assignment,” Shall stated.

The Director General of Tuggar Foundation, Alhaji Bello Tukura, expressed admiration for Shall’s appointment, describing it as excellent. Tukura emphasized Shall’s competence as a jurist, commending his adept administration of justice and acknowledging his strong qualifications for the position.

What you should know

The Commonwealth of Nations comprises former British colonies in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, that convene annually to discuss matters impacting the member states.

The Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT) is a dispute resolution body established in 1995, and operates under a statute agreed by Commonwealth governments.

The Commonwealth nations include Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibian, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Tanzania and Gambia.

Other Commonwealth nations include Bangladesh, Brunei, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Canada, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Cyprus, Malta, United Kingdom, Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.