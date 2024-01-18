The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) has said it is set to enforce regulations and licensing within the packaged water services industry.

Mrs. ‘Funke Adepoju, the Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, emphasized this at a recent meeting with the Executive members of the Association for Table Water Producers (ATWAP) held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting, organized by LASWARCO, aimed to reinforce guidelines for packaged water services and ensure compliance with regulations governing its operations, particularly by key stakeholders in the industry.

The Enforcement

Mrs. Adepoju reiterated that the guidelines issued by LASWARCO, in line with the Environmental Management Protection Law of 2017, would apply to Packaged Water Services Operators in Lagos State and would be interpreted by the Law.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration to guarantee the delivery of wholesome water to Lagosians, emphasizing the collective responsibility of stakeholders.

Adepoju informed the Association about ongoing initiatives to introduce certification plaques for licensed and compliant operators.

These plaques would serve as a mark of quality assurance and be prominently displayed on certified operators’ premises and delivery vehicles.

She also disclosed plans to automate and streamline all processes, from registration to license application, identity generation, document uploading, and payment procedures.

In response, Mrs. Omolabake Mosaku, the Chairperson of the Association, commended LASWARCO for its open-door policy and expressed the Association’s readiness to collaborate further with the Lagos State Government.

She stated, “As law-abiding citizens, we are excited about the proposed plaques of quality assurance and are ready to comply with the Law geared towards best practices and improved service delivery. We look forward to working closely with the Commission through enhanced coordination of our members.”

The collaborative efforts between LASWARCO and ATWAP underscore the importance of regulatory oversight in ensuring safe and high-quality packaged water services to the residents of Lagos State.

The proposed automation of processes is expected to enhance efficiency and transparency in regulatory operations.