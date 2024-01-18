The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development, Prof. Mohammad Ali Pate, has announced plans to build an eye care hospital in partnership with Lions Club International is interested in collaborating with the Ministry to establish an eye care hospital.

The initiative, which comes with a budget of N3.5 billion, also extends to the creation of a diabetes and cancer research center in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by Prof. Pate on Thursday via the official X page, emphasising the crucial role of strategic partnerships in building efficient, equitable, and quality health systems and improving the vulnerable populations access to bad health care services and social welfare programs.

What He Said

Highlighting the collaborative approach to achieve universal healthcare, Prof. Pate acknowledged the involvement of communities, religious and business leaders, philanthropists, volunteers, and NGOs.

He expressed gratitude to the Lions Club for its dedication to boosting access to world class specialized healthcare services to vulnerable populations through generous subsidies and community extension work.

Pledging support, endorsement, and recommendations for the hospital project, Prof. Pate emphasized the project’s goal to revolutionize the treatment of corneal diseases, blindness, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes, and other eye diseases and conditions.

What you should know

The Lions Club International Foundation boasts 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs, contributing hands and hearts to the communities they serve in nearly every country globally.

The foundation is a global leader in community and humanitarian service.

It empowers club members, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.

This partnership signifies a significant step towards advancing specialised healthcare services and research facilities in Nigeria.