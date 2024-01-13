On Friday, January 12, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Obi Asika as the new Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), succeeding Olusegun Runsewe.

As a seasoned professional in both the entertainment and corporate realms, Obi Asika’s wealth of experience is evident in his role as the founder and CEO of Storm 360, a prominent indigenous music label. Storm 360 has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous Nigerian entertainers, including Naeto C, Ikechukwu, Sasha P, General Pype, L.O.S., Ms Jaie, Tosin Martins, and Yung 6ix.

Beyond his success in the entertainment industry, Obi Asika’s diverse skill set aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the NCAC. The council, established by Decree No. 3 of 1975 and amended by Decree No. 5 of 1987, is a federal government agency entrusted with coordinating, developing, and promoting Nigeria’s Living Arts and Culture at both national and international levels. The NCAC also focuses on skills acquisition, youth empowerment, and the advancement of the Arts and Crafts Industry through specialized exhibitions and expos.

Background

Obi Asika, a multifaceted entrepreneur and thought leader, has left an indelible mark across diverse sectors and holds a law degree from the University of Warwick (1987-1990).

Co-convener of the Africa Soft Power Project since June 2020, he has spent over 3 years shaping the nexus of art, technology, and entrepreneurship. His founding role at the Iba Ajie Asika Resource Centre reflects a commitment to community-driven innovation in Onitsha since January 2016.

With a strategic vision, Obi has contributed to the Nigerian Olympic Committee as a Board of Trustees member since November 2022.

As Founder of Dragon Africa, he has navigated the complexities of communications and event production since May 2015.

His leadership as Co-Founder of Social Media Week Lagos from October 2012 to October 2020 played a pivotal role in establishing Africa’s largest innovation conference.

Having carved a niche for himself with his involvement in television shows and events like the Nigerian World Cup Village for FIFA 99, Big Brother and Channel O Eviction Parties, the Calabar Music Festival and many more, Asika remains an influential figure in the entertainment and music industry.

Obi’s corporate impact is evident in roles such as Non-Executive Director at PPC Nigeria Ltd for 14 years and as Founder and Chairman of Dragon Africa.

His influence extends to the political arena, serving as Senior Special Assistant to the President for social media. As Chairman and CEO of Storm 360 Ltd, he propelled the company to the forefront of urban entertainment, marking a key chapter in Nigeria’s emerging entertainment industry.