Erisco female customer who gave a review on the tomato paste brand has been rearrested despite court orders.

The Erisco customer, Mrs. Chioma Edoka Okoli was arrested around 7:00 am on Tuesday. Chioma Okoli was previously arrested and detained in September 2023 over her review of a tomato product manufactured by Erisco Foods Limited.

A Human Rights Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong who is also Okoli’s counsel gave the update in a lengthy post on X.

According to him a contingent of police officers from Abuja, reportedly acting on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to re-arrest Chioma Okoli, failed to produce a court order justifying their actions.

This operation, supported by officers from the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, unfolded as the initial team, confronted with demands to present the court order, called for reinforcements and attempted to enter her residence, where she resides with her infant.

The latest arrest on Okoli is linked to the ongoing legal battle between her and the police, instigated by Erisco Foods Limited and its founder, Chief Eric Umeofia.

The police, covertly filing a charge against Chioma at the Federal High Court in Abuja instead of Lagos, where the case originated, has further complicated the matter.

Upon discovering the plot through a tip-off, Chioma’s legal counsel, Effiong noted that the police counsel informed the court on December 7, 2023, that they were unable to serve Chioma with the charge, a claim contested by Chioma’s legal team.

Subsequently, the police sought an adjournment to file a motion allowing them to serve Chioma through substituted means, with the case scheduled for hearing on January 10, 2024.

What Inibehe Effiong tweeted

“The team leader told me over the phone that he is a DSP and that he has four ASPs with him and other police officers. He also told me that the PSO to the IGP spoke with him directly and that he cannot disobey the order of the IGP despite the court order barring the police from re-arresting my client.

“How can the IGP issue a directive to overrule the subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction? Is this how we want to develop our country?

“Attached is a subsisting order of the Federal High Court in Lagos made on the 8th day of November 2023 by Hon. Justice Bogoro in the fundamental rights suit we filed restraining the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force from arresting, rearresting or detaining my client; except on the express order of a court of competent jurisdiction if she is served with a summons or arraignment notice and she fails to appear in it.

“We emphasize again that no charge, summons or arraignment notice has been served on Chioma. The police have not appealed against the restraining order and the order has not been vacated.

“It is a sad commentary that the Nigeria Police is beginning the year on a note of lawlessness. I condemn this reckless act of impunity. I call on the IGP to abide by the rule of law and direct his officers to allow the court to handle the case in line with due process. My client is presumed innocent of any charge filed against her by Section 36 (5) of the 1999 Constitution.

What you should know

In September 2023, Nairametrics reported that Mrs Chioma Okoli faced arrest after posting a now-deleted Facebook review criticizing Erisco tomato paste for having ‘too much sugar.’

Erisco Foods Ltd. refuted the claim, expressing its commitment to defending its reputation against malicious attacks.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), led by former CEO, Babatunde Irukera, intervened, seeking clarification on the arrest and activating regulatory processes.

Erisco Food Founder, Eric Umeofia, mentioned settlement terms but disputed FCCPC’s involvement in Chioma’s release. Umeofia clarified that Chioma’s uncle facilitated her release.

The controversy also prompted scrutiny of the product’s registration, leading the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to confirm Eriscofoods’ Nagiko Tomato Mix’s registration in 2021.

In response to Okoli’s critical content, Erisco Foods announced plans to sue her for N5 billion, citing harm to their reputation due to her failure to issue a public apology.

Okoli’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, asserted their readiness to counter-sue, claiming the apology was signed under duress. Effiong announced their intent to file a lawsuit against Erisco Foods for violating fundamental human rights and defaming Chioma’s character during an Arise TV interview.