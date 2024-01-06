The Katsina government has unveiled plans to upgrade the Gen. Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital to the status of a comprehensive healthcare facility in a strategic move to enhance healthcare services in Katsina State.

Governor Dikko Radda disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the management and founders of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nasir Yahaya-Daura.

The upgrade plans

Governor Radda revealed that a committee of medical professionals has been tasked with proposing the necessary facilities for the upgrade, complementing the construction of the ongoing Dialysis Centre at the hospital.

The initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare services and reducing the necessity for medical treatments abroad, thereby benefiting residents of Katsina and neighbouring states.

As part of the strategic plan, Governor Radda shared that discussions are underway with Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries for potential investments in healthcare delivery within the state. The aim is to significantly improve healthcare services.

He emphasized the goal of upgrading the hospital to eventually serve as a teaching hospital for Umaru Musa Yar’adua University and other universities in the state, following the expiration of the 15-year agreement with the Federal Medical Centre.

In addition, the state government is exploring collaborations with consultants from Tokyo and the United Kingdom (UK) to enhance the management of health institutions in Katsina.

Governor Radda encouraged Al-Qalam University’s management to seek inclusion in Tetfund interventions from the federal government, assuring them of his support.

Prof. Nasir Yahaya-Daura, Vice Chancellor of Al-Qalam University, expressed gratitude for the governor’s commitment and requested support for the university’s fencing project due to security concerns.

The comprehensive upgrade of Gen. Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital is poised to elevate healthcare infrastructure in Katsina State, aiming for a substantial positive impact on medical services and education in the region.