The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute Metta, Lagos, has officially inaugurated its newly built Clinical Building, featuring an In vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre that aims to significantly reduce the cost of the procedure in Nigeria.

Dr. Adedamola Dada, the Medical Director of FMC Ebute Metta, highlighted the potential impact of the IVF centre during the inauguration event.

He expressed confidence in the hospital’s ability to make IVF more affordable, stating,

“We are very confident that we’re going to be able to crash the cost of IVF in Nigeria once we start working.”

Dr. Dada emphasized the hospital’s commitment to leveraging its status as a public institution to make the procedure accessible to a larger segment of the population.

The project

The new Clinical Building encompasses not only the IVF centre but also an ophthalmology centre, a 50-bed male and female ward to expand hospital bed capacity, and a cardiology laboratory.

Dr. Dada outlined the significance of these additions, stating,

“This will increase the number of beds that we have in our hospitals substantially and a cardiology lab that will enable Nigerians to access specialist care promptly.”

The ophthalmology centre, equipped with two theatres and four consulting rooms, addresses the growing demand for ophthalmic services.

Additionally, the 50-bed new admission facility aims to accommodate a larger volume of patients efficiently.

The Minister for State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

He assured the public that the President is dedicated to ensuring healthcare remains a top priority, emphasizing that the facilities at FMC Ebute Metta reflect the government’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all Nigerians.

As the new Clinical Building begins operations, expectations are high for increased access to specialized medical services and a positive impact on the affordability of IVF procedures in Nigeria.

What you should know

IVF, a widely recognized assisted reproductive technology, involves the laboratory joining of a woman’s egg and a man’s sperm.

The cost of In vitro fertilisation (IVF) in Nigeria can vary widely and is influenced by several factors.

These factors include the specific fertility clinic or hospital, the location (urban centres may have higher costs), the expertise of the medical professionals involved, and the type of fertility treatment required.

On average, the cost of a single IVF cycle in Nigeria can range from about 900,000 Naira to 4,000,000 Naira and more.

This cost may or may not include additional expenses such as medications, tests, consultations, and follow-up visits.