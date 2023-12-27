The former speaker House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has died.

Na’Abba, the second Speaker of the House of Representatives in the current Fourth Republic, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was 65 years old.

Elected in 1999 to the House of Representatives from Kano State, he took on the position of Speaker a few months into the House’s term.

This followed the resignation of the then Speaker, Salisu Buhari, also from Kano State, who stepped down amidst a certificate forgery scandal.

More details on Na’Abba

Mr Na’Abba was born into the family of Umar Na’Abba, a businessman in Tudun Wada, Kano City, on 27 September 1958.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1979.

His early education took place at Jakarta Primary School, Kano, culminating in the acquisition of his First School Leaving Certificate in 1969.

He attended Rumfa College, Kano, for his West African School Certificate. Additionally, he was at the School of Preliminary Studies, Kano, from 1974 to 1976.

Subsequently, he gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in October 1976.

He completed a postgraduate programme on Leadership and Good Governance at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in the United States in 2004.