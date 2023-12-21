Saudi Arabia has introduced a unified online platform, ksavisa.sa, to streamline visa applications and attract foreign visitors.

This was revealed by Abdulhadi Almansouri, Assistant Minister for Executive Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh.

Nairametrics learnt that this platform signifies a significant move towards the Kingdom’s tourism goals, offering a simplified visa process for various travellers, including those on Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, tourism adventures, and work opportunities.

These initiatives are set to promote tourism growth, as the nation reaffirms its commitment to becoming a premier destination for global travellers.

About the platform

According to the Minister, the Ksavisa.sa platform, available in beta, allows applicants to submit visa applications online and offers a streamlined tracking system.

Nairametrics reports that the majority of visa applications will be processed within a swift three-business-day timeframe.

Boosting Tourism

To further enhance tourism, Saudi Arabia previously introduced a four-day free transit visa accessible through Saudia Airlines and Flynas.

This initiative aims to attract visitors to Umrah and the exploration of Medina as its target was to welcome 25 million foreign tourists by the end of 2023.

Acknowledging the importance of pilgrims, Saudi Arabia is developing a specialized system to enhance the flexibility of their journey, especially for solo Umrah trips by women.

The measures include extending the Umrah visa duration to 90 days and introducing a four-day transit visa to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims globally.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s broader tourism push, these initiatives build on previous efforts to facilitate visa access for nationals of 63 countries and eligible residence visa holders. The introduction of a four-day free transit visa earlier in the year attracted numerous visitors.